Young Thug Refuses to Listen to Gunna Song During Shopping Trip

Young Thug made it abundantly clear there's still no love between him and Gunna when the latter's song came on while Thug was shopping.

On Wednesday (July 8), Thugger was browsing inside a New York City store when Gunna's 2020 song "Dollaz on My Head" started playing over the speakers. And he was quick to stop that in its tracks.

"Next song, sir," Thug told a store employee before repeating himself a second time to make sure the message got across.

The song was quickly changed.

While the interaction was brief, it clearly implies the relationship between the former collaborators is nowhere near being repaired.

Gunna denounced YSL after confirming the group is a violent street gang in court during his plea deal in the YSL RICO case in 2022, which Thug did not take kindly to. While there was speculation about tension for a while after Gunna was released from jail, it was all but confirmed upon Thug's eventual jail release nearly two years later in 2024.

Since then, he has shared cryptic social media posts that many fans interpreted as shots at Gunna, while several of his close associates have openly criticized the Wun of One rapper.

In 2025, Gunna covered up his YSL tattoo, which triggered a response from Thug on Instagram.

"I mean... he said it must end lol," Thugger wrote.

Check out Young Thug asking to turn off Gunna's song below.

Watch Young Thug Request the Store Turn Off Gunna's Song

See Every XXL Freshman Inducted Into the Freshman Class Over the Years Talent on every level.