Gunna Launches His Own Label After Parting Ways With YSL Records

Gunna has launched his own record label after parting ways with YSL Records.

Following the release of his new single for "Pop It," on Friday (Oct. 9), Gunna announced his new music imprint SB The Label in partnership with Atlantic Music Group. The 33-year-old rapper is the CEO of the label, which already has a roster of artists: Casper Bluff, Nechie and Dracc.

"SB THE LABEL represents the beginning of a new chapter for me," Gunna said in a press release. "It only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label."

"For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I’m headed next," he concluded.

Atlantic Music Group Chairman/CEO Elliot Grainge concurred with Gunna's sentiments and welcomed his partnership with the Atlanta rhymer.

"It's impossible to overstate Gunna's influence on this generation of hip-hop and music as a whole. We're grateful and honored that he's chosen AMG as his partner to bring this endeavor to music fans," he said in a statement.

The "Pop It" single is accompanied by a fun music video featuring tennis star Coco Gauff. Directed by Gunna's Creative Director Spike Jordan, the visual features Gunna and Coco battling it out on the tennis court, along with imagery of luxury and opulence matching the rapper's flossy lyrics.

Gunna's move from artist to record executive comes after years of making hits with Young Thug on his label YSL Records. Among his chart-topping bangers include the Diamond-certified smash "Drip Too Hard" with Lil Baby, the anthemic track "Pushin P" featuring Future and Thug, as well as the viral hit "Hot" with Travis Scott from Young Thug's 2019 album, So Much Fun.

Last August, Gunna dropped his sixth project, The Last Wun, which was his final album under YSL Records. The collection features notable tracks such as the Chris Brown-assisted "wgft (Remix)," and the Wizkid collaboration "Forever Be Mine."

Watch Gunna's New "Pop It" Video Featuring Tennis Phenom Coco Gauff

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