Offset Thinks YSL Fallout Divided Atlanta, Quavo Calls for Young Thug and Gunna to Reconcile

Offset feels the trial and subsequent beef between YSL members Young Thug and Gunna divided the city of Atlanta, and Quavo hopes the former friends can mend their issues.

In an interview with The New York Times' Popcast podcast published on Thursday (Nov. 12), Offset emphasized how much the division is affecting everyone.

"I just really wish we would all unify because at the end of the day, [Atlanta] ran the whole hip-hop scene," he said. "Now it's a gap. It ain't no real [unity], which makes hip-hop drain and lose its powers."

Set, who has collaborated with Gunna multiple times since Gunna's release from jail, also explained why he had no issue embracing him despite the "snitching" controversy.

"We from the town. I done been through that cap internet storm... I'm not a follower," Set said. "I rock with who rock with me. I rock with who I rock with."

After seeing a clip of the conversation on Instagram, Quavo shared the video to his story and tagged Thug, writing, "We all family. We all some playas. We gon fix it or let's hit."

The beef goes beyond Thug and Gunna, as there has also been rumored tension between the latter and Lil Baby since Gunna's plea deal as well. However, Baby spoke on this recently and was clear that he's never going to beef publicly with anyone from his city because there's a bigger picture.

"I think as a whole, whether I [don't] like them or they [don't] like me, we're kind of all gonna be on a personal vibe," he said during an appearance on Popcast in October. "And that's what I do commend Atlanta on, because we could not like each other, but we gon' play cool for y'all. It's an unspoken thing. […] We got a problem, we can handle our problem off the internet, in person. Just us. Because at the end of the day, we're still for the town, for Atlanta. So us going at it, no matter who's winning or whatever the case, it makes us looks bad as a whole."

Check out Quavo's comments and Offset's full interview below. The YSL conversation happens around the 37-minute mark.

Watch Offset and Quavo Comment on the YSL Beef Dividing Atlanta

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