Lil Baby Insists He Never Fell Off and Prefers Handling Issues With Other Atlanta Rappers Off the Internet

Lil Baby is confident he never fell off and explains his mindset in a new interview, along with how he prefers to handle any issues with fellow Atlanta rappers offline.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), Baby sat down for a conversation with The New York Times' weekly Popcast show and opened up about the ebb and flow of his career.

"To me, I don't have fall-off periods," he explained. "And what I mean by that and why I don't is because nothing changed from [the few years I didn't have a hit single] to [my current hit single] 'Dead Fresh.' So it's like, when would I be in a slump? It don't change that you put out a hit."

He continued: "The level I'm at, if I put out a hit, if I don't put out a hit, it don't really change for me. Now, I put out 'Dead Fresh' and now I'm doing shows but I been doing shows. Now even though that amplifies and keeps you going, but it's not where I could feel it."

He later spoke about his issues with others, particularly as it pertains to other artists in Atlanta. There has been rumored tension between Baby and Gunna since Gunna's plea deal in the YSL case, but Baby was clear that he's never going to beef publicly with anyone from his city because there's a bigger picture.

"I think as a whole, whether I [don't] like them or they [don't] like me, we're kind of all gonna be on a personal vibe," he said. "And that's what I do commend Atlanta on, because we could not like each other, but we gon' play cool for y'all. It's an unspoken thing. […] We got a problem, we can handle our problem off the internet, in person. Just us. Because at the end of the day, we're still for the town, for Atlanta. So us going at it, no matter who's winning or whatever the case, it makes us looks bad as a whole."

Check out the full interview below. The Atlanta rappers conversation happens around the 26-minute mark and the fall-off conversation happens around the 12-minute mark.

Watch Lil Baby Insist He Never Fell Off and Talk Handling Issues With Other Atlanta Rappers Off the Internet

See Rappers With Honorary Days