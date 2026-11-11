Young Thug and Birdman Dismissed From Lawsuit Over 2015 Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting

Young Thug and Birdman have officially been dismissed from the nearly decade-old lawsuit surrounding the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), a Georgia judge removed the Thug, Cash Money Records co-founder and both of their labels from a civil lawsuit filed by Alvin Lewis, who was driving one of Wayne's tour buses when it was shot at in Atlanta. According to TMZ, the judge ruled that Birdman was not even in Georgia on the night of the shooting. The judge also found that Lewis failed to present admissible evidence connecting Birdman or Cash Money Records to the incident.

Lewis initially filed the lawsuit in 2017, naming Birdman, Young Thug, PeeWee Roscoe and others, accusing them of assault and battery, racketeering, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. Lewis alleged that Wayne's tour bus was targeted following an altercation between the rapper's entourage and PeeWee's associates after a concert.

The shooting took place on April 26, 2015, when someone opened fire on Wayne's tour bus as it traveled along Interstate 285 in Atlanta. Fortunately, nobody was struck by gunfire. In June 2015, PeeWee, who was Thug's road manager at the time, turned himself in to Cobb County Police, where he faced multiple charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal gang activity.

Birdman and Thug were named as co-conspirators in the indictment for the case and it was believed at the time they would be charged as well. PeeWee even reportedly claimed Birdman was involved and the incident was the result of the contract dispute between Wayne and Birdman. Stunna denied any involvement to the media.

PeeWee eventually pleaded guilty to charges connected to the shooting after his original sentence was overturned on appeal. He received a new seven-year sentence in 2020. Neither Thug nor Birdman were ever criminally charged, and the beef between them and Wayne has since been resolved.

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