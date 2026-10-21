Lil Wayne Admits He Can’t Beat Boosie BadAzz in a Verzuz, Shocked to Learn Boosie Served Time in Angola Prison

Lil Wayne admits he can't Beat Boosie BadAzz in a Verzuz and is shocked to learn that Boosie once served time in Louisiana's notorious Angola prison.

During an interview with the In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Oct. 20), Wayne was asked if he had seen the viral video where Boosie challenged Weezy to a 20-track Verzuz battle. Tunechi acknowledged that he saw the clip and, surprisingly, conceded that he could not beat Boosie in a Verzuz.

"I saw that, man. I tell Boosie, man. My hands down, Boosie bro, you got me, bro," he said. "I can't f**k with you, dog. I can't f**k with you, Boosie."

"I ain't f**kin' with you and all that, b***h," he added. "You're a dog, b***h, I'm good. You got me. Shout-out to Boosie, man."

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media featuring Boosie seemingly trying to convince a group of people that he could easily win a Verzuz battle against any rapper. When Weezy’s name came up, the Baton Rouge, La., native didn't back down.

"Bring him on," Boosie said. "You go get Wayne. I'm gon' stand up like a muthaf**ka champ."

Back to Wayne's interview, which can be viewed below. In a hilarious moment, In the Bayou hosts Tyrann Mathieu and Tyrell McCall mentioned to Weezy that Boosie had done time at Angola prison. The news left the Young Money leader completely stunned.

"Man, Boosie been in Angola?" Wayne questioned, adding, "That ni**a crazy," before all three started laughing at his response.

Wayne revealed that he often explains to his friends how brutal the Louisiana prison can be whenever a television news program profiles the facility. The rap veteran acknowledges that prisoners at Angola still work in the fields picking cotton.

"You thought we had an AI machine that picked cotton; we ain't figured that one out yet," Weezy joked. "That's where the best verses come up at, in the field for sure," he added.

Check out Lil Wayne's response to Boosie's Verzuz challenge and his hilarious reaction after finding out Boosie serve time in Angola prison at the 22-minute mark below.

Watch Lil Wayne's Interview with In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu Podcast

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