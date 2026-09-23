Boosie BadAzz and Turk Go Back-and-Forth Over Who Has a Better Catalog and Verzuz Challenge

Boosie BadAzz and Turk are going back-and-forth over who has a better catalog after Turk challenged Boosie to a Verzuz battle.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), Boosie and Turk traded jabs with each other on social media after the former Hot Boys member claimed Boosie stole his whole style — including his fade haircut — and challenged him to a Verzuz battle.

In a video interview with BHighTV, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (Sept. 21), Turk addressed Boosie's add-on to the Cash Money/No Limit Tour and suggested that Boosie was a feature rapper replacing him on the tour. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Turk claimed that not only did Boosie steal his touring spot, but he also allegedly stole his rap style, his "Turk fade" haircut, and added that he was a Day One Hot Boys fan.

"He always been a Hot Boy fan. You could tell cuz he's excited to be on that tour," he said. "To the point where he say, 'Turk ain't getting back on tour.'"

"You tryin' to take me off tour. You took my fame. Godamn, Boosie, what else he going to take, man?" Turk continued.

When asked about having a Verzuz battle against Boosie, the former Cash Money artist insisted that Boosie's catalog doesn't stack up to his own.

"I got love for BooPac, but I do feel like we need to have a Versuz now cuz you know at first I ain't want to compete with Boosie," Turk said. "But Boosie can't f**k with me. I feel like my catalog cuz to be honest...I feel like Boosie is a feature artist."

"I feel like Boosie do good on features," he continued. "Boosie can't sell out no arena[s] by himself. So that Cash Money tour is really helping Boosie and he's doing a good job at it."

Turk also added that his musiccatalog is extensive from his time with Cash Money Records to his run as a solo artist.

Boosie caught wind of Turk's claims and his Verzuz challenge. The Baton Rouge, La., rapper posted a video on his Instagram page of himself laughing at Turk's wild claims. In another video, Boosie explained the reason Turk is not on the Cash Money/No Limit Tour is because he fumbled the bag and has no one to blame but himself.

Boosie also added that Turk is delusional and cannot beat him in a Verzuz because he doesn't have a catalog to speak of.

"You don't have a catalog, you got a spreadsheet," Boosie clapped back. "You can't fill up a waiting room," he added.

Turk has since posted several videos proving that Boosie was once a Hot Boys fan and showed off his platinum plaques to prove he has a catalog.

You can watch Boosie and Turk trade jabs at each other below.

Watch Turk's Interview Where He Claims Boosie BadAzz Stole His Whole Style, Issues Verzuz Challenge

Watch Boosie BadAzz Respond to Turk's Claims and Downplay Turk's Verzuz Challenge

Watch Turk Prove Boosie Is a Fan and Claim He Has a Better Catalog Than Boosie

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