Boosie BadAzz appears to insist he can beat Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Oct. 9, Boosie is seemingly trying to convince a group of people that he could easily win a Verzuz battle against any rapper. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Louisiana rapper is explaining why he believes his catalog can hold up to any challenger when it comes to a Verzuz battle.

"How long have I been out?" Boosie asked a person in the room. "Man, I'm Him!" he proclaimed.

When another person asked Boosie, which era is he going with — the Lil Boosie era or the Boosie BadAzz era — Boosie said it doesn't matter what era he chooses.

"It don't matter," he maintained. "I got two Hall of Fames, real talk. Just like Kobe [Bryant], I'm No. 8 and No. 24," he continued, comparing himself to the late Los Angeles Lakers star who secured multiple championship rings sporting both numbers.

"I started in '98, it's '26, man," he added, referring to his years in the rap game.

When another person suggested Lil Wayne as his closest competitor for a Verzuz battle, Boosie didn't back down.

"Bring him on," he said. "You go get Wayne. I'm gon' stand up like a muthaf**ka champ."

To be clear, Boosie has no animosity towards Wayne, but the "Wipe Me Down" rapper firmly believes his catalog could easily stand toe-to-toe with Tunechi in a Verzuz battle.

Boosie's humble brag comes after he traded verbal jabs on social media with former Cash Money Records artist Turk who claimed Boosie stole his rap persona, including his fade haircut. The Hot Boys rhymer would later call out Boosie to a Verzuz battle.

But Boosie dismissed Turk's challenge and said he was delusional and doesn't have a catalog to speak of.

"You don't have a catalog, you got a spreadsheet," he clapped back, adding, "You can't fill up a waiting room."

Check out Boosie Badazz pleading his case on why he's unbeatable in a Verzuz battle below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Proclaim He Can Beat Lil Wayne in a Verzuz Battle

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