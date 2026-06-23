T.I. Calls Verzuz a ‘Poor People Activity’ Then Clears Up His Comment, Sparks Confused Reaction From Timbaland

T.I. calls Verzuz a "poor people activity" then clears up his comment after Timbaland posts his confused reaction.

On Monday (June 22), Tip jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video clarifying his remarks about calling Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's music platform Verzuz "poor people's activity." The Atlanta rapper's initial comment came during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, where he was asked whether he would consider doing a Verzuz.

In the clip below, Joe asked T.I. if he sees anyone other than 50 Cent who is equal to him to do a Verzuz. In response, the veteran rhymer said he has no interest in competing with anybody on the platform.

"Look, bro. I don't want to. I don't want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain't even interested, bro," Tip said. "Like ain't no money over there in that sh*t bro. That sh*t poor people activity."

Joe Budden and his co-hosts vehemently disagreed with T.I.'s remarks and insisted that Verzuz is meant to celebrate artists' music catalogs.

"All right, cool. If I find somebody to [do it], and there might be some money in it. Well, then we could talk," Tip stated.

Timbaland, who co-founded the Verzuz platform, caught wind of T.I.'s comment and responded in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's blog post by simply writing "Huh?"

In response, T.I. posted a video, which can be viewed below, clarifying that the back-and-forth banter between artists in a Verzuz battle is the part he's not interested in. He insisted that he wasn't calling the music platform itself "poor people activity." However, the "Let 'Em Know" rapper still stood ten toes down on his opinion that there is no artist in the rap game that can beat him in a Verzuz.

Earlier this year, T.I. challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle, but nothing has come to fruition.

Watch T.I. Explain Why He Has No Interest in Doing a Verzuz on the Joe Budden Podcast

See Timbaland's Reaction to Tip's Comment About Verzuz

Watch T.I. Clarify His 'Poor People Activity' Comment When Talking About Verzuz

See Unnecessary Disses in Hip-Hop History