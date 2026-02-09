T.I. and 50 Cent Take Jabs at Each Other Over Possible Verzuz Battle

T.I. and 50 Cent are trading shots at each other over a possible Verzuz battle.

Things popped off on Feb 6., when T.I. appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's Nightcap Live. During a conversation about a possible Verzuz battle Tip brought up 50 Cent, whom he previously called out to step on stage and go hit-for-hit.

"I said who I wanted," T.I. "I said I wanted 50. He don't want no smoke, though."

50 Cent responded to Tip's callout with jokes. The G-Unit boss shared a video of T.I. in a Crime Stoppers ad in 2008, which was a part of his community service requirements in his 2007 federal gun case.

"I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but 😆yall gotta do better," Fif captioned the post. "LOL 😆keep my name out ya mouth!"

In a second post, 50 shared footage of T.I. testifying during the murder case of the man who killed the rapper's friend Philant Johnson in 2008.

"No, no , i don’t like it," 50 captioned the second post. "No verses let’s do (The stay away challenge ) and stay away from me. LOL."

T.I. clapped at 50 in a post on X on Feb. 7. The ATL MC posted a video of himself at a dinner with his family. The clip is scored by T.I.'s new single "Let Em Know."

"@50cent I don’t fear my past I’m too focused on the future," Tip wrote under the video. "Top 20 in 2 weeks & climbing. Now #LetemKnow THAT!!! #MyGodDontPlayBoutMe."

T.I. first called out 50 Cent to go head-to-head in a Verzuz in 2020 and again the following year. 50 Cent has refused to take the bait.

