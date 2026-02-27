Rick Ross Enters the 50 Cent and T.I. Beef With a Surprising Request for a Shirt of Fif’s Deceased Mother

Rick Ross enters into the 50 Cent and T.I. beef with a surprising request for a T-shirt of Fif's deceased mother.

On Thursday (Feb. 26), T.I.'s son, King Harris, continued his relentless lyrical attack on 50 Cent with a new diss track called "Sayless." In his Instagram video, which can be viewed below, Harris is wearing a T-shirt with an image of Fif's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, on it.

Enter Rick Ross. Rozay, who has a long-standing history of feuding with 50 Cent, jumped in the comment section and surprisingly asked Harris to send him a shirt.

"Need dat T in 3x lil bro," the Miami rhymer commented, to which Harris responded back, "I got [P emoji], along with a salute emoji.

King Harris' 50 Cent diss track "Sayless" is available on DSPs. On the song, the 21-year-old rapper slams Fif for disrespecting his mother Tiny with his unflattering memes. Harris also accused the New York rapper of being an alleged snitch.

"How dare you talk about mamas/Your mama in the grave, yeah, dig her up they put her under/'Bout my mama, bi**h, I'm on that, f**k the static, we want thunder/You ducking pressure, bi**h, you ain't the only one with commas," he raps, adding, "Since you trolling, let's get petty/They send shots, bi**h, we ready/I seen the black and white, you called the police, told the business."

Despite T.I. dropping four 50 Cent diss tracks, along with Tip's other son, Domani, joining in the barrage of attack songs, 50 has not return the favor and deliver his own response track to the Harris family.

See Rick Ross Asking King Harris for a T-Shirt of 50 Cent's Mom and King's Response

Rick Ross asks King Harris for a T-shirt of 50 Cent's late mother. King Harris responds. the_next_king10/Instagram loading...

See King Harris Rap His 50 Cent Diss Track "Sayless"

Get our free mobile app