T.I. Unfazed by 50 Cent’s Diss and Threat to Put Out Scandalous Doc About Tip and Tiny

T.I. is unfazed by 50 Cent's apparent diss and threat to put out a scandalous documentary about Tip and Tiny.

The T.I. and 50 Cent beef continues, with 50 sharing a since-delted post threatening to put out a "Surviving T.I. and Tiny" documentary and following up by appearing to throw shade at T.I. and the Harris family on the new Power Origins theme song on Thursday night (March 5). T.I. has since responded to 50's threat and the shade on the new song.

"We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc... either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is," T.I. captioned a video clip of him performing the new single "Let Em Know" in the streets. "Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo…"

In a follow-up post, he shared a new song called "Trauma Bond." The song finds Tip rapping about his family and seemingly throwing shade at 50, too.

"These ni**as, the suckas for clicks, bi**hes for algorithms/Your mama ran the streets she shoulda left the daddy with him," Tip raps.

"@50cent Drop whatever you choose,just please keep showing da world You a H*!!! #OnClay" T.I. captioned the post. "[And] You still ain’t Tell us why you in 4K “D**k Pulling” wit the smile of a Sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good Luck FN You suck.P.S. Me & mine till the end of time Issa 'Trauma Bond'!!!!"

The saga continues.

Check Out 50 Cent's Response to 50 Cent

