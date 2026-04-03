50 Cent, Rick Ross, Finesse2tymes and More React to Alleged Robbery Linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

Rappers 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Finesse2tymes and more are sharing their thoughts on the alleged robbery linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.

On Thursday (April 2), following the U.S. Department of Justice's announcement that federal charges had been filed against nine individuals—including Pooh Shiesty and Big30—for the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery of several victims at a Dallas music studio (with one victim purportedly being Gucci Mane), several rappers hopped on social media to express their opinions on the shocking news.

50 Cent shared his thoughts in a since-deleted Instagram post. The G-Unit leader referenced Gucci Mane's infamous 2005 shootout killing Young Jeezy associate Pookie Loc, a case in which Gucci was cleared after arguing that he acted in self-defense.

"Damn it man," Fif wrote in the deleted post. "I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!"

50 also posted a clip from the DOJ's press conference discussing the alleged robbery case.

"Stay tuned to this weeks episode of, who told them that! LOL," he wrote, possibly suggesting that someone snitched to the authorities.

Finesse2tymes also offered his commentary on the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane situation. The Memphis rapper said that he believes a security guard for Gucci Mane, who is reportedly a retired police officer, may be cooperating against Pooh Shiesty.

Rick Ross weighed in as well. In the video below, the Miami boss expressed the sentiment that when conducting business, it should never get to a level where someone has to commit a criminal act.

"I don't like it for either side...Guwop most definitely didn't deserve that and I don't want to see this for the lil' homie Pooh Shiesty but this is where ni**as gotta be educated and understand in business you gotta negotiate," said Rozay.

See more rappers talk about the alleged robbery linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane below.

See 50 Cent's Reactions to the Alleged Robbery Case Linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

See Finesse2tymes Share His Thoughts on the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane Situation

See Rick Ross Weigh In on the Alleged Robbery Linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

See Ralo's IG Post About the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane Alleged Robbery Case

See Waka Flocka Flame and NLE's Comments on Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty Respectively

Waka Flocka Flame and NLE The Great shared their opinion on the alleged robbery between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane on social media. WakaFlocka/nlethegreat1/X loading...

See Albee Al Crack the Code in the Alleged Robbery Linked to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

See Woody's Message Regarding the Alleged Robbery Case

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