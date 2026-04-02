Photos Show Victim’s Injuries and Suspects Showing Off Stolen Jewelry in Alleged Robbery Between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

The U.S. Department of Justice has released photos of the victim's injuries and suspects showing off stolen jewelry in the alleged robbery between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.

On Thursday (April 2), the the DOJ revealed several photos taken from the alleged robbery and kidnapping of multiple men—one of whom is believed to be Gucci Mane—at gunpoint earlier this year. Nine suspects, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30, were federally charged for kidnapping and robbing at gunpoint numerous victims at a music studio in Dallas on Jan. 10. One of the victims is assumed to be Gucci.

In one of the photos, which can be viewed below, it appears one victim has injuries to his neck and hand.

In another image, a screenshot of a video from suspect Terrance Rodgers' social media account shows him allegedly wearing a Rolex believed to be stolen in the robbery. Rodgers has not been taken into custody as of yet.

Other photos show suspect Demarcus Glover in a screenshot from social media wearing purportedly stolen jewelry, including a 1017 chain.

Eight of the nine suspects were arrested on April 1 in Dallas, Texas and Memphis. The nine defendants charged in the crime are Pooh Shiesty, Big30, Lontrell Williams, Sr. (Pooh's father), Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson and Darrion McDaniel. If convicted, each defendant faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

See Photos From the Victim and Suspects in the Alleged Robbery Between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

See DOJ Press Conference: Rapper Gucci Mane Robbed, Kidnapped in Dallas by Rappers, Including Pooh Shiesty and Big30

Get our free mobile app