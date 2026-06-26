Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Had Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor Who Extended His Day Pass When Gucci Mane Was Robbed and Kidnapped

Pooh Shiesty is being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with one of his supervisors while on home confinement, which directly led to his movements on the day Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed and kidnapped.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (June 26), federal prosecutors say the rapper was involved in a personal relationship with at least one case supervisor at Volunteers of America (VOA), the nonprofit organization tasked with monitoring his home confinement following his 2022 federal conviction on conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

That employee allegedly entered unauthorized day passes into the system, which allowed Pooh to travel to locations outside the scope of his court-mandated restrictions. The misconduct reportedly continued through the day of the Gucci kidnapping, with the employee entering three separate day passes and contacting Pooh nineteen times throughout the day.

VOA has since terminated the employee, according to the filing.

Pooh Shiesty's attorney, Kent Schaffer, has released the following statement to XXL in response to the allegations.

"We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client's relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors. That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction."

Despite the alleged help, the docs state Pooh still managed to rack up at least four documented violations, including providing a cold urine sample in November 2025 that was logged as a refusal, missing a urinalysis appointment in January 2026, citing lack of transportation, failing to appear for a biweekly check-in in March 2026 and claiming transportation issues again for a drug test weeks later.

Pooh Shiesty currently remains behind bars as he awaits trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio in January. Pooh continues to push for a bond. His trial isn't scheduled to take place until Feb. 22, 2027.

See the court documents below.

See the Newly-Filed Court Documents Against Pooh Shiesty

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