Security Guard for Gucci Mane Writes Letter to Judge Saying He Fears for His Family’s Safety After Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Robbed Guwop

A security guard for Gucci Mane writes a letter to Pooh Shiesty's judge, saying he fears for his family's safety after Pooh allegedly robbed Guwop.

On Wednesday (June 24), the United States Attorney filed a response to Pooh's legal team's latest motion for bond. The filing includes a letter from the man who was working security for Guwop when they were allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by Pooh Shiesty and crew at a Dallas recording studio in January.

"I respectfully ask that Mr. Williams remain remanded with no bond due to the safety concerns for myself and my family," the letter reads in part. "Mr. Williams was aware that I am a vested retired police officer, and that knowledge did not stop him from committing these actions. Because of this, I am deeply concerned about what he may attempt to do if he is released."

"Since the incident, I have found myself constantly watching vehicles passing by my home, worried that he or someone connected to him may attempt to harm me or my family," he adds. "I have young children, and because of this fear, I have limited their ability to go outside and enjoy normal activities as they should."

Despite Pooh Shiesty's father and Big30 being released on bond, a judge has previously ordered that Pooh remain behind bars. However, he continues to push for pre-trial release, with the case now slated to be tried on Feb. 22, 2027.

The three men, plus six others, have been charged with federal robbery and kidnapping charges, with investigators saying they lured Gucci Mane to a recording studio in Dallas, forced him to sign a contract release form at gunpoint and then robbed Guwop and the people he came with.

Read the Security Guard's Letter to Pooh Shiesty's Judge

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