Pooh Shiesty Drops All Eyes on Shiest Album

Pooh Shiesty releases his new album, All Eyes on Shiest.

On Friday (Aug. 7), the Memphis rapper delivered his new album while in jail awaiting trial on robbery and kidnapping charges. The project boasts 16 songs, including two bonus tracks. Among the guest features on the album are Big30, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, the late producer Tay Keith and others.

The set's first single is the piano and violin-driven song "Last Man Breathin." On the Mike & Keys, TP808 and Jackson Botto-produced track, Pooh reflects on his incarceration and the harsh realities of being a hustler in the streets.

"I feel the walls getting closer, my release date slowly coming/They gave the homie 75 he'll get out when we turn a 100," he raps. "I beat so many ni**as up, I clutch every time I feel funny/Only one step away from freedom, but I still can't go for nothin'."

Pooh Shiesty is currently in jail without bail following his arrest in April for his alleged role in a robbery and kidnapping incident at a Dallas studio in January. Pooh, his father Big30 and six other men are accused of luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas studio before allegedly forcing the 1017 Records founder to release Pooh from his recording contract at gunpoint. Prosecutors also alleged the group then robbed Guwop and the people who accompanied him. Pooh and his codefendants are expected to stand trial next year on Feb. 22, 2027.

Listen to Pooh Shiesty's New All Eyes on Shiest Album

Pooh Shiesty's All Eyes on Shiest Tracklist

1. "I'm Back"

2. "Federal Reality"

3. "Reap What You Sow"

4. "Last Man Breathin"

5. "Collecting Tears"

6. "Still on Timing" featuring BIG30

7. "Booty Club" featuring Sexyy Red and Tay Keith

8. "Reckless Living"

9. "CMO Freestyle" featuring Baby Slime, BIG30 and K Carbon

10. "McLaren Truck"

11. "Trip"

12. "JPay & CorrLinks"

13. "New One" featuring K Carbon

14. "Bigger Than the Program"

15. "FDO" (Bonus)

16. "Mane" featuring GloRilla (Bonus)

Stream Pooh Shiesty's All Eyes on Shiest Album

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