New Video Shows Gucci Mane Being Held at Gunpoint and Forcibly Telling Pooh Shiesty He’s Dropped From Guwop’s 1017 Label

A video showing a man believed to be Gucci Mane being held at gunpoint, telling Pooh Shiesty he's dropped from 1017, has surfaced.

The new footage began making its rounds on Wednesday (July 1). The video shows a man believed to be Guwop, whose face is censored, standing between Pooh Shiesty and a man with a gun.

"Let them know you dropping me, bruh," Pooh says in the footage.

"I drop you," the man who appears to be Gucci Mane replies. "Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017."

The footage, which prosecutors say was recorded on Big30's phone, matches photos that the feds released last week from the incident. Investigators say Pooh Shiesty lured Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio on Jan. 10, only to force Gucci to sign a contract release form at gunpoint and rob him and the people he came with. Pooh, his father, Big30 and six others have been charged with the incident. They are currently awaiting trial, which is slated to happen next February.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.

Meanwhile, a security guard for Gucci Mane has expressed fear for his family's safety in a letter to Pooh Shiesty's judge, following the alleged robbery of Guwop and others.

On June 24, the United States Attorney filed a response to Pooh's legal team's latest motion for the rapper to be released on bond. The filing includes a letter from the man who was working security for Gucci when they were allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by Pooh and crew at a Dallas recording studio in January.

The judge has ordered Pooh to remain behind bars until his trial, which is set to begin on Feb. 22, 2027.

Watch Video of Gucci Mane Being Held at Gunpoint

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