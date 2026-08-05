Pooh Shiesty Announces All Eyes on Shiest Album, Drops New Song ‘Last Man Breathin’

Pooh Shiesty announces a surprise new album set to drop this week and debuts the new single "Last Man Breathin."

On Wednesday (Aug. 5), the incarcerated rapper premiered his first song since being arrested for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane back in April. The track will be on the new album All Eyes on Shiest, which drops on Friday (Aug. 7). The song finds the Memphis rapper reflecting on his past prison sentence.

"I feel the walls getting closer, my release date slowly coming/They gave the homie 75 he’ll get out when we turn a 100," he raps. "I beat so many ni**as up, I clutch every time I feel funny/Only one step away from freedom, but i still cant go for nothin."

"Been a rapper and a killer at the same time ain't easy/Gotta be the last muthaf**ka breathin'" he rhymes on the hook. "Ever since I got my first button spankin sh*t been easy/Gotta be the last muthaf**ka breathin'/Should've shot [censored] a*s again, thought he was dead, he still was breathin'."

The new album will have guest appearances from Sexyy Red, Tay Keith, Big30 and others.

Pooh is currently being held without bond after being arrested in April and accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio in January. Pooh, his father Big30 and six others have been charged in connection with the alleged incident. Their trial is scheduled to take place next February.

Pooh Shiesty's All Eyes on Shiest Tracklist

1. "I'm Back"

2. "Federal Reality"

3. "Reap What You Sow"

4. "Last Man Breathin"

5. "Collecting Tears"

6. "Still on Timing" featuring Big30

7. "Booty Club featuring Sexyy Red and Tay Keith

8. "Reckless Living"

9. "CMO Freestyle" featuring Baby Slime, BIG30 and K Carbon

10. "McLaren Truck"

11. "Trip"

12. "JPay & CorrLinks"

13. "New One" featuring K Carbon

14. "Bigger Than the Program"

15. "FDO (Bonus)"

16. "Mane" featuring GloRilla (Bonus)

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