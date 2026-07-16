A Message Shows Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid Men to Help Rob and Kidnap Gucci Mane

A message shows Pooh Shiesty allegedly paid men $5,000 to help rob and kidnap Gucci Mane.

On Tuesday (July 14), the prosecution in the case filed a response to Pooh's codefendant, Terrance Rodgers' request for a detention hearing. In it, the government points out Rodgers' criminal history and his alleged extensive involvement in the Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping, for which they claim he and others were compensated.

"Rodgers did not participate in this offense based on pure altruism alone. Instead, Rodgers appeared to have been compensated for his role," the filing reads, along with photos showing Rodgers flashing money and showing off a watch that was allegedly taken from one of Gucci Mane's people during the Jan. 10 incident.

The filing also includes a message that investigators pulled from Rodgers' phone, which implies the men involved were paid $5,000 to participate in the Guwop robbery.

"Stupid b**ch a*s ni**a yo whole crew full of lames ni**a paid y'all 5K a piece for a 15mill hit y'all some suckas," the message reads.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men were arrested in April and charged with kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio after forcing Gucci to release Pooh from his 1017 recording contract at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty has been denied bond. He has a dentention hearing scheduled for July 21. The trial is scheduled to begin next February.

See Court Documents Showing a Message Alleging Pooh Shiesty's Codefendants Were Paid $5,000 to Allegedly Help Kidnap and Rob Gucci Mane

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