Prosecutors Share Photos of Gucci Mane Being Held at Gunpoint While Pooh Shiesty Stands Next to Him

Prosecutors have shared photos of Gucci Mane being held at gunpoint while Pooh Shiesty stands next to him.

On Wednesday (June 24), the government filed its response to Pooh Shiesty's latest motion to be freed on pretrial release. In it, they argue that Pooh is a dangerous gang leader. In addition, they shared screenshots from a video taken from the studio on the day Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed.

One photo shows Pooh Shiesty's father carrying the contract that Gucci Mane was allegedly forced to sign. Another photo shows a man standing near Gucci Mane—identified in the photos by his initials R.D.—holding an assault rifle. In a third picture, Pooh Shiesty stands right next to Guwop. This was recorded by Big30 on his cell phone, prosecutors say.

In another section of the response, an alleged victim in the case wrote a statement pleading with the judge to keep Pooh locked up, saying he is "deeply concerned" about what Pooh may try to do to him if released.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men are set to stand trial next February for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane and others. Investigators say Pooh lured Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio in January, where Pooh attempted to get out of his recording contract with Gucci by forcing him to sign a release form at gunpoint. Afterward, Pooh and his codefendants allegedly robbed Gucci and the people he came with.

Pooh and crew were arrested in April and are currently awaiting trial. Pooh's father and Big30 have been released on bond, while Pooh remains in custody. They face up to life in prison if found guilty.

See Photos Showing the Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery

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