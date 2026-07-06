Pooh Shiesty Is Allegedly a New Dad, and Fans Think There’s a Connection to NLE Choppa’s Son’s Mother

Pooh Shiesty is apparently about to become a father, and fans online seem to think that he'll be welcoming the baby with NLE Choppa's son's mother, Marissa Da'Nae.

On June 25, Marissa revealed she's expecting a baby girl with a series of photos shared to Instagram. Shortly afterward, Pooh's mother shared an ultrasound to her Instagram Story where she tagged her incarcerated son and captioned it, "I'm staying strong for my granddaughter!"

Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the video and noticed that the name attached to the ultrasound was the full name of Marissa Rogers.

As the rumors swirled online, Marissa seemingly addressed them on X, though she didn't outright deny anything.

"All mfs do is worry bout the next mf got going on in they life and try to say the most negative sh*t," she said. "Worry bout yo mf self. Like b**ch this is MY MF LIFE! Live your life and worry bout yours and let me worry bout mines! MY LIFE DONT PAY YO BILLS! And all you b**ches do is hate and make up lies. SALT KILL SNAILS NOT PLAYAS!"

She was also spotted liking a comment on her pregnancy post that read "PRINCESS POOH," which many are taking as confirmation.

"Pooh shiesty rl got a baby otw by nle choppa bm im tf irritated," one person commented on X. "NLE Choppa bm having a baby by Pooh Shiesty but he not gone be out to see the birth of his daughter 😥 FREE POOH!," another person wrote.

Check out the pregnancy announcement, ultrasound, fan reactions and more below.

XXL has reached out to reps for Pooh Shiesty and NLE Choppa for comment.

See Marissa's Announcement, Pooh Shiesty's Mother's Post and Fan Reactions

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