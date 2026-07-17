NLE The Great Introduces New Alter Ego Shiloh With Maroon Wig, Heads Into More Positive Lane With New Album

NLE The Great (formerly known as NLE Choppa) has a new hair 'do and a mission as he heads into his new album era.

On Thursday (July 16), NLE confirmed a new album will be dropping on July 30 with a post previewing new music on Instagram.

Days earlier, he gave some insight into what to expect with this era–while debuting a maroon wig and his alter ego.

"Introducing SHILOH…," he wrote with a series of photos of himself in his wig. "Shiloh: Tranquility, Peace, & Gods gift. The Light Bringer."

He explained that the choice of hair color represents "Renewal Of The Mind," but assured fans he's "Still Desporado."

He also referred to his short-lived era in 2020 where he vowed to make positive music as opposed to music condoning violence.

"I’ve turned my back on this lane, but here is my return!" he said. "Eyes out my rear view I’ve seen my influence shape the music we hear today. Time To Reclaim The THRONE. IM READY !!!!

#Shiloh444 #ALBUMREADY"

NLE The Great's last studio album, Cottonwood 2, arrived in April 2023. He's released three mixtapes since then, with the most recent being September 2024's Slut SZN.

NLE previously teased a new LP titled Top Shotta 2 for 2026, but it appears that he's pivoting directions with the new project.

Check out his new look and preview his new single below.

See NLE The Great's New Look and Preview New Music

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