Blueface and NLE The Great Diss Each Other, Fight Ends Before It Even Starts

Blueface and NLE The Great recently traded shots at each other after NLE dropped a diss snippet aimed at Blueface. A fight between Blue and NLE was proposed but the challenge was shot down before it even started.

On Sunday (Feb. 1), during his live stream, Blueface reacted to NLE's diss snippet towards him. In the clip, the Memphis rapper spit, "Ni**a f**k a Blueface.../We'll turn a Crip red, set trip suwoop."

Blueface brushed off the diss, suggesting that NLE is only dissing him because his career stopped progressing. However, the Los Angeles rapper did promise he would respond to him.

A day later, on Monday (Feb. 2), NLE hopped on Instagram Live and accused Blueface of having an identity crisis because the rapper keeps getting logos tattooed on his face. "You pitiful," NLE says before calling him a "bust-down thotiana."

Blueface would later respond to NLE's remarks with an Instagram caption, typing, "I can't beef wit no man getting his booty ate."

On Tuesday (Feb. 3), Blueface grew tired of the verbal sparring and gave NLE a 24-hour deadline to respond to his challenge to fight him in a boxing match.

"I'm not finna do too much lip-boxing with the booty bandit," Blue says. "Are you squabbling up or not?...You got 24 hours to agree or disagree or shut the f**k up...That's all I know how to do is take it there."

Hours later, NLE The Great posted an IG video declining Blue's fight challenge. Instead, the "Shotta Flow" rhymer offered another bizarre test.

"How 'bout this," NLE teases. "Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let's see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate...Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil' cripple."

Blueface jumped on his IG Story and posted a video of himself looking disappointed yet unbothered by NLE shooting down his proposition to fight him.

"Turning down fades publicly is crazy," Blue says while also adding that NLE is bringing up unrelated arguments that have nothing to do with their current feud.

The beef between Blueface and NLE Choppa goes way back to January of 2024 when the mother of NLE's child claimed Blueface tried to holla at her but she rejected his advances. Blue claimed otherwise in his "Barbie (Remix)" track rapping, "NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying 'bout the number, b***h, you know I got the digits."

See NLE The Great and Blueface Trade Shots Online After NLE's Diss Snippet

See Blueface Gives NLE The Great 24 Hours to Accept Challenge to Fight

See NLE Choppa Decline Blueface's Challenge But Offers Another Deal to Blueface

