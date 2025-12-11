Blueface Makes Wild Sex Remark After Dissing His Mom for Interfering in His Love Life

Blueface makes an awkward sex comment about his mom after she recently roasted the women on the rapper's upcoming dating show.

On Wednesday (Dec. 10), Blue's mother, Karlissa Harvey, put up a video on Instagram sharing her thoughts on the women participating in the Los Angeles rhymer's Fresh Out of Love reality show.

"I need to know who the f**k picked all them booger wolfs," Karlissa said. "And you can tell Jonahtan ain't feeling nobody in that muthaf**kin lineup, because he over there using his professional White boy voice."

On Wednesday night, Blue responded to his mom's comments.

"Mom we could never have sex I’m not into that," he tweeted. "Please stop being so invested in the women I’m laying down with it’s kinda weird like you jealous or some we can never lay down together you not my type!"

"Anytime you guys see my mom targeting my lady friends please let her know 'this is what your son is talking about,'" he added. "Cuz I don’t get the correlation…I just want her to stop sabotaging my relationships!"

On Thursday (Dec. 11), Karlissa shared a post on Instagram announcing she is accepting applications for a wife for Blueface.

"Now accepting applications for my son @bluefasebabyy wife," she wrote. "Must be an Aries, must have a relationship with the lord and save your Jesus Christ must have a relationship with your mother and your father must cook and clean be a college graduate. Must not have slept with any other celebrities preferably no children and have a career or goal set in mind. Thank you mammy. Must be able to win his heart before you suck his snacks. I’m not looking for a blowup doll. I’m looking for a motherly example for his children."

Blue's new reality show will feature over a dozen women in jail cells vying for his love. The show is currently filming and is expected to premiere next year.

Watch Blueface's Mom Roasting His Dating Show Contestants and His Reaction