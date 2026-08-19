Blueface and his girlfriend Nevaeh Akira have welcomed their first child together.

On Tuesday night (Aug. 18), after several hours in labor, Nevaeh gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr. The couple has been in the hospital since Monday night (Aug. 17), with the Los Angeles rapper getting the call that Nevaeh was in labor while on livestream and rushing to be by her side.

“Chat, we may be having a baby,” he told viewers.

On the way to the hospital [earlier that day/the day prior], Blue was streaming live on Kick as he played multiple songs with the word "push" in it for a rather annoyed Nevaeh in the backseat. The playlist included OT Genasis' 2016 single "Push It" and Salt-N-Pepa's classic song of the same name.

Blue's friend and manager, Wack 100, also showed up at the hospital to see the newborn being delivered.

Nevaeh's pregnancy was eventful to say the least, and the whole thing played out on livestream for all to see. In April, she found out he got another woman pregnant via voicemail that was streamed live. A couple of days later, Blue and Nevaeh got into a heated argument after she caught him on livestream visiting another woman. And just last month, Blue admitted to cheating on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock.

The latter wasn't much of an issue, however, as a calm Nevaeh revealed she already knew (as did the entire internet, as much of his time with Chrisean was streamed on Kick) and that she's not going anywhere.

Addressing Chrisean later that day after he says she was trying to get back together after their tryst, Blue said, "You had your time. Your time is up. It’s Neveah’s turn. Sorry you can’t find love."

This is the second child for Navaeh, who has a son from a prior relationship, and the fourth for Blueface, who has a son and daughter with ex Jaidyn Alexis, as well as a son with Chrisean.

See Blueface and Nevaeh's Newborn

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