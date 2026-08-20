DDG Accepts Accountability for Not Responding to Blueface’s Invitation to His Girlfriend’s Baby Shower

DDG accepts blame for not responding to Blueface's invitation to his girlfriend's baby shower.

During his Kick livestream on Wednesday (Aug. 19), DDG addressed Blueface after the Los Angeles rapper called him out for ignoring an invitation to the baby shower for his girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, which took place on Sunday (Aug. 16). DDG took accountability for his actions but insisted that he and Blue are still friends.

"Me and Blueface are cool, y'all. Blueface was not wrong," he explained. "Blueface my real friend, y'all... I have not been tapping in with him like I could've. I took accountability for that. I need to be a better person with responding."

It was on Sunday during the baby shower festivities that Blueface questioned his friendship with DDG after he didn't show up to the event. The "Thotiana" rapper felt some kind of way and let his feelings be known during his Kick livestream.

Blueface claimed that DDG was the one who initially pitched a joint tour, though he's been ghosting efforts to set it up. He then added that the Michigan rhymer ignored his baby shower invitation, choosing instead to send 50 subs during a livestream as a goodwill gesture. Blueface called the situation "weird sh*t" and questioned DDG's friendship.

"We friends or not? If we not, it's gonna be f**k cuh," he said.

In the end, any tension between DDG and Blueface has been resolved behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Blueface and Nevaeh welcomed their first child together on Tuesday (Aug. 18) — a baby boy named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr.

Watch DDG Accept Blame for Ignoring Blueface's Invite to His Girlfriend's Baby Shower

See Blueface Question His Friendship With DDG After Rapper Didn't Respond to His Invite

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