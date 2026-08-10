Chrisean Rock Compares Her and Blueface to Jaÿ-Z and Beyoncé During Getaway With Chrisean Jr., Nevaeh Goes Off

Blueface and Chrisean Rock reunited for a getaway with their son that had Chrisean comparing their relationship to Jaÿ-Z and Beyoncé, this time setting Blueface's very pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh Akira off in the process.

On Saturday (Aug. 8), Blue and Chrisean drove down to San Diego with Chrisean Jr. while streaming the day on Kick, acting every bit the loving family despite the fact Blue has mostly refused to claim paternity of Chrisean Jr. over the years.

While Nevaeh was at home just days away from giving birth, Blue and Chrisean kissed on camera and flirted up a storm as Blue doted over their son. During a moment in the hot tub, Chrisean made an impassioned speech about why they should be together, going so far as to say she and Blue are even bigger as a unit than Hov and Bey.

"I'm sorry and I love you and I want to figure out the solution for that situation because I love you for real," she said. "You know who we is? We bigger than Jaÿ-Z and Beyoncé. No shade to them. We love them. But you know this our sh*t."

Unlike a recent tryst where Blue admitted to cheating with Chrisean to a calm Nevaeh who didn't really mind, this time sparked a different reaction.

Streaming from her home with Blue, Nevaeh called him a "disrespectful a*s ni**a" as she simultaneously came for Chrisean's parenting.

"At this point, it's been like, he's not my man," she said to the camera. "Who knows whose man that is. He really likes deadbeats. I'm with mines 24/7. Ain't never put mine to the side. And if a ni**a ain't claiming mine, I ain't never with him."

Check out all clips of Blue and Chrisean's day plus Nevaeh's reaction below.

Watch Blueface and Chrisean Spend Family Time as Nevaeh Goes Off

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