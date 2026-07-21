Chrisean Rock Tells Blueface Their Beef Won’t End Until He Claims Their Son

Chrisean Rock let Blueface know they won't be cool until he acknowledges that he's the father of their nearly three-year-old son, Chrisean Jr.

On Monday (July 20), the former couple met up at a boat party in Los Angeles, where Blue was streaming live on his Twitch channel.

After they exchanged pleasantries, Rock confronted her ex about publicly denying paternity of their son.

"What’s all that [you saying] that’s not your baby?" she asked.

Blue laughed as he replied and brought up prior accusations from Rock that she'd found gay pornography in Blue's search history.

"What’s all that [you saying I'm] 'G-A-Y'?"

Rock moved back to her original question, pressing on: "What’s all that it’s not your son? Oh aight. Yeah, kill it. You know what you be doing. You know what you be on."

Blue continued to laugh it off and the pair went their separate ways for a bit before reuniting on another part of the boat later in the stream. After he had Rock pray over him, Blueface declared their beef "over," but Rock had more to say.

"When you start claiming your son, that’s when the beef is over," she asserted.

Blueface never really answered, but later shared a text exchange with Rock to his Instagram Story showing that she was trying to come over his place later that night. He replied, "Ion know why you was being weird I ain’t tryna be in a weird mood im chillin tbh."

She responded that she’s "not weird," she’s "f**ked up" and that she’s pulling up.

Over the screenshot, he added, "The jig is up Chrisean you wanna be part of the circus so bad but wanna act bigger than the program."

Watch the livestream and see the text exchange between Chrisean Rock and Blueface below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Confront Blueface About Their Son

See Blueface's Screenshot of His Texts With Chrisean

Blueface/Instagram Blueface's IG story.

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