Blueface insists he lied about being the father of Chrisean Rock's son because it was a good storyline.

On Wednesday (May 6), the controversial Los Angeles rapper appeared on The Jason Lee Show. During the nearly two-hour chat, Blueface tripled down on saying Chrisean Rock's son is not his, and admitted he went along with the lie for monetary reasons.

"We were making money, it was a good storyline," Blue told Jason. "The biological father, he didn't fit the storyline, put it that way. So, I went along with it."

Blueface said the lie was not planned. However, he kept going with it.

Chrisean Rock gave birth to her song in September of 2023, during a torrid relationship with Blueface, which was documented on their reality show Crazy In Love. Blueface has denied being the father of the child on multiple occasions. In December of 2023, he announced he had secretly gotten a DNA test that revealed he is not the father.

"Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [person facepalm emoji][.] "It's a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji]," Blue posted on his X account.

"I can't even pretend like im not happy as hell," he added.

Watch Blueface Insist He Lied About Being the Father of Chrisean Rock's Child for Money

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