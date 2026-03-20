Blueface and Adin Ross Are Fighting Over $300,000 Owed to Blue for Boxing Match

Blueface and Adin Ross are fighting over $300,000 that Blue claims he is owed for participating in a boxing match against streamer Chibu.

Adin Ross has claimed that Blueface breached his Brand Risk Promotions fight contract and is being fined $100,000. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the popular streamer alleged that Blue violated his agreement by refusing to wear the sponsor logo and revealing how much he was paid for the fight.

Adin added that the Los Angeles rapper also refused to apologize for accusing him of rigging the fight. He said that he gave Blue 72 hours to retract his statement but Blue refused to do so.

"All he had to do was say something like, 'it wasn't rigged, Florida state athletic commission doesn't rig their fights,'" Adin explained in a post on his X account. "I gave him 72 hours to fix this he didn't. You're the first fighter in Brandrisk history [I've] ever struggled paying."

For his part, Blueface denied that he disclosed how much he was paid for his fight against Chibu. He also said he was never contracted to wear a sponsor patch.

"Never said how much I was paid, the excuses are becoming evident," he responded on X. "[I] was never contracted to wear a patch [and] even if I was fined 100k that's not even half of what's owed talking about retract my statement [why] would I do that if I was never compensated further proving my point this was bad business."

"Looking for a way not to pay is not a good look. Ima get mines regardless," Blue added.

Blueface's manager Wack 100 would later chimed in, denying Adin's claims and accusing the streamer of previously making sexual advances toward him while posting alleged screenshots of text messages with Adin.

See Blueface and Adin Ross Argue Over $300,000 Owed to Blue for Boxing Match

See Adin Ross Talk About Blueface's Boxing Match

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