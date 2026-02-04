NLE The Great Apologizes Following Controversial Insults Aimed at Blueface’s Son

NLE The Great apologizes to Blueface after viciously insulting Blue's son.

Following their viral back-and-forth on Tuesday (Feb. 3), NLE decided to take the high road and say sorry on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Feb. 4).

"Me and Blue handling that [for sure for sure]," NLE typed, referencing their proposed fight. "Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owed you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son [Blueface]...From the heart."

Blue and NLE's beef was reheated over the weekend when the Memphis rapper took shots at Blue on a new song snippet. Blue responded by dissing NLE on livestream and social media, and challenging him to a fight.

“I’m not finna do too much lip-boxing with the booty bandit,” Blue says. “Are you squabbling up or not?...You got 24 hours to agree or disagree or shut the f**k up...That’s all I know how to do is take it there."

NLE reacted to the fight challenge with a wild rant where he dissed Blueface and Chrisean Rock's son.

"How ’bout this,” NLE said. “Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let’s see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate...Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil’ cripple.”

Blue later called out NLE for turning down the fade and implied he would no longer give attention to the issue.

See NLE The Great's Apology to Blueface

