Blueface Laughs at NLE The Great’s Quick Apology for Insulting Blue’s Son, But Forgives Him

Blueface laughs at NLE The Great's apology for dissing Blue's son during the rappers' recent heated back-and-forth.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 4), Blueface shared posts on X reacting to NLE saying sorry for insulting Blue and Chrisean Rock's son.

"That ni**a apologized so quick 😂," Blue tweeted. "I forgive you lil bro now move around you know better."

He added, "But I still need that tho [dead homies]."

Blueface and NLE The Great resparked their beef over the weekend, when NLE released a song snippet where he takes shots at the Los Angeles rapper. In response, Blue challenged NLE to squabble up, but the Memphis rapper turned down the face, and instead dissed Blue's son in a viral rant.

“How ’bout this,” NLE said. “Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let’s see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate...Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil’ cripple.”

NLE later posted an apology on his Instagram Story for taking it there.

“Me and Blue handling that [for sure for sure],” NLE typed, referencing their proposed fight. “Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owed you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son [Blueface]...From the heart.”

Apology accepted. Fight on?

See Blueface's Response to NLE The Great's Apology

See the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History