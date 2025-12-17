Chrisean Rock Starts the Painful Process of Removing the Massive Blueface Tattoo She Has on Her Face

Chrisean Rock has started the painful process of removing her Blueface tattaoo.

On Tuesday (Dec. 16), Chrisean went on Instagram Live to document the laser tattoo removal. In the video, she yelled out in pain and cried, but ensured the women doing the procedure that she was OK. “Jesus!” she cried out. “It burns.”

She also posted a message about her emotional attachment to the tatt. “Removing the tattoo from my face was a huge accomplishment for me," she wrote in her IG Story. "I didn’t realize how emotionally attached I was to it until today. Letting it go released so much trauma I’ve been carrying. It feels like I closed a chapter and chose healing. thank you YAHWEH.”

Chrisean got the massive fave ink in 2024. At one point, she had over seven tattoos of Blue on her body in the form of his face or name. She has since covered up others as well.

In wild turn of events, Blueface’s new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, got a tattoo of his name just as Chrisean Rock removed hers.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday (Dec. 17), Blueface and Nevaeh went on Instagram to show off her new ink, which is the rapper’s government name under her chin. However, it's misspelled. She has Jonathan inked, but his name is supposed to be spelled with an "h" in the beginning: Johnathan.

When Blue asked what inspired her to get the tattoo, she said, “Because, baby, we in this for life. You don’t give people name status for no reason.”

Nevaeh’s Blue tatt comes less than 24 hours after Chrisean went to get rid of her own.

Watch Chrisean Rock Start the Painful Process of Removing Her Blueface Tattoo

See Blueface's New Girlfriend Show Off Her New Blueface Tattoo