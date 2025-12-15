Video Shows Chrisean Rock Getting Slapped by a Woman, Then Fighting Multiple People

Chrisean Rock was involved in a fight in Compton, Calif., over the weekend after a woman slapped her.

On Saturday (Dec. 13), Chrisean was shown on video walking with a group of people when she says, “His restaurant is called King of Crabs,” which Blueface owns. A man beside Chrisean tells her, “We appreciate you coming up here, but if it was like that...” Then Chrisean points to a woman recording with her phone, and goes, “And then she recording.”

It appears Chrisean pushes the camera down, and that’s when the woman slaps her. “Don’t grab my phone from me. The woman, known as aspiring rapper The Keeper of Keys, yells at Chrisean. “Don’t grab my phone from me. Is you cool?” Following the slap, more video shows chaos unfolding as Chrisean fights more than one woman simultaneously.

She addressed the fight in a video on Instagram. “I kinda was caught off guard,” Chrisean said. She showed off that despite fighting multiple women, she had no visible injuries. “No black eye, no busted lip.”

Blueface apparently subbed Chrisean on his IG story. “Don’t play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don’t know about.”

Chrisean fired back with a post in her own story that showed a photo of Blue with two black eyes. “You forgot I had to get in the field with u first u tried putting fear slapping me around so I put two black eyes on you want clout so bad right now it’s sick here you go I kno u you need it.”

The Keeper of Keys addressed the fight, and shared her side of the situation. “She decided to grab my phone,” The Keeper of Keys said. “Girl, I don’t know you. You grabbing my phone. So, yes I slapped her, like I would do with any other bi**h in the world. Just because you’re Chrisean and you got a platform, I don’t give a f**k who you are. If you grab my phone, I’m gonna slap the sh*t out of you, period.”

She said fans want to see her and Chrisean fight again, and is asking Chrisean to give the fans what they want.

See Chrisean Rock's Big Fight