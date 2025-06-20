If You’re Not Up to Date on Everything With Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Here’s All the Chaos Going on Over the Last Few Weeks

The Blueface and Chrisean Rock relationship saga had died down for a bit, with Blue serving time in prison and Chrisean dealing with her own legal issues. Now, the volatile couple is back making headlines as more chaos has popped off in recent weeks. Here's the sadly interesting recap.

Chrisean Rock Gets Off Probation, Moves Back Into Blueface's Home

After being released from jail in Oklahoma last September, following spending three months behind bars for possession with intent to distribute charges, Chrisean was granted an early termination of her probation in early June. A week later, she and Blueface's son moved back into the rapper's home.

Drama Starts Just Days Later

Just a couple of days after Chrisean moved back in, Blueface's team shared a video of the rapper's home in disarray. In the clip below, items like bags of trash, clothes and other things are strewn all over the place.

"Back for a few days this is unacceptable," the post is captioned.

Chrisean Gets Booted From Blueface's Abode

A short time later, the announcement was made on Blueface's Instagram Story that Chrisean had been booted.

"Chrisean no longer lives here," the post reads.

Blueface evicts Chrisean bluefasebabyy/Instagram loading...

Bluface Releases Message From Prison and Chrisean Crashes Out

Blueface later addressed evicting Chrisean in a message from jail on Wednesday (June 18).

"This is a message for Chrisean and Junior Malone," he says. "I accepted you back in with open arms so you could get on your feet. Ultimately, for my son to get on his feet. I offered you money so you could solely focus on our son taking his first steps before his 2nd birthday."

"If you have the funds to get your own space, you're more than free to do that," he adds. "I thought I was doing you a solid. You know, you were homeless."

Chrisean followed that up by sharing a video looking deranged, where she repeats, "everything is perfectly fine."

Chrisean Rock Leaves Son Unattended

The next wild moment occurred the same day when Chrisean was getting ready to attend the Streamer Prom event. Chrisean asked a Twitch employee to take her son to the car and allegedly left the crying child there while she argued with Blueface on the phone.

Chrisean Rock Gets Loose at Streamer Prom

Chrisean Rock's appearance at the Streamer Prom provided more chaotic moments. At one point, Chirsean, who seemed inebriated despite recently being sober, was checked by India Love for flirting with DDG. Elsewhere, Chrisean seemed a little too turnt when interacting with other streamers on the dancefloor.

Even though Blueface is still inside, Chrisean is back outside, which means prepare for a drama-filled summer.