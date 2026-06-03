Blueface Says He Doesn’t Get Tested for STDs Because His Girlfriend Nevaeh Does It for Him

Blueface says he doesn't get tested for STDs because his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh does it for him.

On Monday (June 1), the couple conducted a Q&A on Kick when a viewer asked when is the last time Blue has been to the doctor. Nevaeh answered for Blue, saying she goes to the doctor and that she has a clean bill of health. Therefore, Blue is STD free.

"Y'all do know I go to the doctor, right?" she said. "This man don't have nothing."

"Yes, she goes to the doctor for both of us," Blueface admitted. "When she go in and come back and say it's clear, that means I'm good. I don't even gotta go get checked up," he added, before saying he was just clip farming.

Nevaeh's pregnancy has been drama-filled and the whole thing has been playing out on livestream for all to see. In April, she found out he got another woman pregnant via voicemail that was streamed live. A couple of days later, Blue and Nevaah got into a heated argument after she caught him on livestream visiting another woman. Last month, Nevaeh went off on Blue in front of his other girlfriends in a viral rant captured on their livestream.

Check out Blueface admitting he waits for his pregnant girlfriend's STD results instead of getting tested himself below.

Watch Blueface Reveal He Doesn't Get Tested for STDs Because His Girlfriend Does

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