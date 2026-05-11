Chrisean Rock Pops Out at Blueface Concert and Performs, His Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh Is Disappointed

Chrisean Rock pops out at Blueface's concert and performs her new song while Blue's pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, is disappointed.

Although Blueface and Chrisean Rock are often seen disparaging each other online, Chrisean made a surprise appearance at Blue's Seattle concert as part of his Fresh Out of Love Tour on Sunday (May 10). The entire show was livestreamed on the Los Angeles rapper's channel @bluesclues124 on Kick.com.

During the show, Chrisean performed her gospel track "Yaweh" and demanded the audience rap along to her spiritual lyrics. Blueface eventually performed and delivered a wild set that included him dive-bombing into the audience to crowd surf.

Despite Blueface's recent public denials regarding the paternity of her child, Chrisean Jesus Porter, the two were on Blue's Kick livestream cordially chatting with each other on his tour bus. When the videographer asked Chrisean to talk to the chat, she quickly retreated to a closed area on the bus.

Blueface's pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, must have watched the couple's reunion on the livestream. There's a video circulating on social media where she is discussing it. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the soon-to-be mom expressed disappointment in Blueface deciding to get together with Chrisean, especially after Blue publicly said he's not the child's father.

"It's normal to feel some type of way," she said in the video. "Yeah, I'm not mad, but I'm disappointed...at the end of the day...he's [Blue] fully backtracking."

"I'm not about to move out of anger, I have no reason to," she added. "Honestly, I don't care."

Blueface's Fresh Out of Love Tour concert in Seattle can be viewed in its entirety at Kick.com.

See Chrisean Rock and Blueface's Reunite at Seattle Concert and Blue's Girlfriend Nevaeh Being Disappointed

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