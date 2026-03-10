NLE The Great Apologizes to Chrisean Rock for Disrespecting Her Son During His Feud With Blueface

NLE The Great issues an apology to Chrisean Rock for his disrespectful comments about her son during his angry feud with Blueface.

After his feuds with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Blueface, NLE suddenly had an epiphany and realized that he needs to focus on himself and his family. On Monday (March 9), the Memphis native hopped on his Twitch livestream and spoke openly about his erratic behavior and online beefs with other rappers.

During his speech, NLE said that he will now focus on protecting children, which brought him to address Chrisean Rock. The 23-year-old rhymer apologized to the reality-TV star for disrespecting her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, during his heated feud with the child's presumed father, Blueface.

"I genuinely apologize for what I said about your beautiful baby boy," he said. "I can't believe I let my emotions get that far."

"You didn't deserve that. The baby didn't deserve it," he continued.

"I see you trying your best to be great, I see you trying," he added. "And I salute you. I feel like I was a test on your spirit in that moment and you passed it with grace."

What NLE is referring to are his "out-of-pocket" comments about Chrisean and Blueface's son after he declined Blue's boxing match challenge. In a since-deleted video, NLE made the absurd suggestion that his 2-year-old son and Blue's son duke it out in the boxing ring. NLE further insulted their son by claiming he was slow and called him a "lil cripple."

Chrisean Rock has not responded to NLE The Great's apology as of yet.

See NLE The Great Apologize to Chrisean Rock for Disrespecting Her Son During His Feud With Blueface

