Chrisean Rock Removes Another Blueface Tattoo and This One’s Explicit

Chrisean continues to cut ties to Blueface and is in the process of purging the ink she had representing the Los Angeles rapper. On Tuesday (Dec. 23), footage surfaced of Chrisean getting a pelvic tattoo removed that reads "Jonathan's Pu**y"—Jonathan is Blueface's first name. In the clips, Chrisean braces for the pain.

"It hurt the last time. I don't know if I can do this," she tells the tattoo removal technicians. "We got this. This is what I get," she adds the laser removal process begins again.

After they are done, Chrisean is surprised at how cleanly the tattoo, which is now barely visible, came off. She is then notified that it will take a few more sessions to remove the tattoo completely.

The latest tattoo removal session comes after Chrisean started the process of removing the massive Blueface face tattoo she got in 2024, last week. She also shared footage of that appointment, which showed her in extreme pain.

“Removing the tattoo from my face was a huge accomplishment for me," she wrote in her IG Story. "I didn’t realize how emotionally attached I was to it until today. Letting it go released so much trauma I’ve been carrying. It feels like I closed a chapter and chose healing. thank you YAHWEH.”

At one point during their relationship, Chrisean had seven Blueface-related tattoos.

