Blueface Unfazed by Reports That His Music Royalties Are Being Garnished to Pay $131,000 Judgment to Soulja Boy’s Child’s Mother

Blueface appears to be unfazed by reports that his music royalties are being garnished in order to pay off a $131,000 lawsuit judgment owed to Soulja Boy's child's mother.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the $123,000 Blueface owes SB's child's mother, Jackilyn Martinez, for a defamation lawsuit has increased to $131,655 due to interest added. On Sunday (Dec. 28), the Los Angeles rapper reacted to the news during a streaming session on Twitch.

"Give me the subs, I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support," Blue told the chat. "’Cause he going broke. So his baby mama need some money. I'ma get baby some new shoes, ’cause Soulja aint got it, clearly. Let's sub up so we can get her her little $100K. Whatever she want. The pu**y wasn't that good, but f**k it. Soulja need it. She need it....$130K, we gon' have that by next week. ’Cause Soulja ain't got it."

Martinez originally sued Blueface for $10 million in December of 2023 after the rapper claimed during an online argument with Soulja Boy that he had sex with Martinez the day before her baby shower with Soulja.

"What's old about your BM sucking my d**k?" Blueface questioned during the back-and-forth. "Ni**a, I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower," he added.

In April, she was awarded a default judgment of $123,243.10 after Blue failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Watch Blueface React to Reports That His Music Royalties Are Being Garnished to Pay Soulja Boy's Child's Mother for a Defamation Lawsuit