Blueface Selling His California Mansion for $1.2 Million

Blueface has listed his California mansion for sale for $1.2 million.

The home in Canyon Country, Calif., was put on the market on Monday (Dec. 29). The multi-level, single-family home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and was built in 2018.

According to the listing on real estate website TheMLS.com, "This property features a functional layout with abundant natural light, generous living spaces, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Ideal for both owner-users and investors, the home provides comfort privacy and versatility in a desirable location."

As seen in many of Blueface's Instagram posts, reality shows and music videos, the house is adorned with custom designs, including several walls painted with Blueface's likeness. The home also features a game room, studio, two-car garage, outdoor fire pit and a backyard football field. The asking price is $1,250,000.

Blueface came home from prison in November after serving close to two years for violating his probation. On top of juggling multiple girlfriends, none of whom is his child's mother Chrisean Rock, the "Thotiana" rapper has been going hard on Twitch.

He recently made headlines for reports that his royalties are being garnished to pay a $131,000 defamation lawsuit judgment to the mother of Soulja Boy's child. During a recent stream, he seemed unfazed by the news.

"Give me the subs, I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support," Blue told the chat. "’Cause he going broke. So his baby mama need some money. I'ma get baby some new shoes, ’cause Soulja aint got it, clearly. Let's sub up so we can get her her little $100K. Whatever she want. The pu**y wasn't that good, but f**k it. Soulja need it. She need it....$130K, we gon' have that by next week. ’Cause Soulja ain't got it."

Blue is currently filming a reality show called Fresh Out of Love, which is slated to premiere in 2026.

Check Out Photos of Blueface's California Mansion That's on the Market for $1.2 Million