Blueface Attempts to Break Up Fight Between His Mom and New Girlfriend

Blueface's mom and new girlfriend almost scrapped at his welcome home party and the rapper and others had to step in to break it up.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 2), Blue and streamer N3on hosted a welcome home party for the rapper in Los Angeles. However, things went left when the rapper's mother, Karlissa Harvey, and girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, almost threw hands. In one video captured of the incident, Nevaeh walks up behind Karlissa, who responds by turning around and mushing Blue's new GF.

Nevaeh goes to retaliate, and several men, including Blueface and Wack 100, step in to stop the altercation before things get all the way out of hand.

"That bi**h pushed me," Nevaeh can be heard screaming at people trying to calm her down. Blueface eventually steps in and pulls her away.

Karlissa has since commented on the incident via social media.

"Now when y'all aww what really happened don't apologize to me just suck the hemorage out my [peach emoji]," she wrote in one post.

Karlissa downplayed the dustup and claimed Nevaeh fell into her, which is what caused Karlissa to mistakenly react by pushing her.

"Y'all need to stop guessing and assuming," she added. "We had an absolute amazing night after the miscommunication."

Blueface's official welcome home party comes a month after he was released from prison on Nov. 3, after serving almost two years behind bars. The Los Angeles rapper's latest relationship comes following a nasty breakup with Hazel-E a week ago.

Watch the Video of the Confrontation and Blueface's Mom's Reaction