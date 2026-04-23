Blueface Defends His Parenting Skills After His Daughter Throws Tantrum at Mall

Blueface defends his parenting skills after his daughter throws a wild tantrum at the mall that goes viral.

On Wednesday (April 22), the Los Angeles rapper shared a video on Instagram of his 3-year-old daughter Journery going off in a shoe store. In the clip, she angrily knocks shoes off their shelving. When Blueface tries to calm her down, she refuses to listen and pulls away from him. She also knocks more items on the floor before storming out of the store with Blueface in tow.

Blue expressed how disappointed he was with his daughter after they were in the car leaving the mall.

"I don't like the way you embarrassed me at the mall today," he said.

Journey responded, "Shut up."

"Alright, wait ’til we get home," Blueface responded, lightheartedly.

After facing backlash online for not disciplining Journey, Blueface reacted on social media and defended himself for not taking action.

"I don't beat little girls up," he said in a video shared on Instagram, before adding the disturbing caveat, "But I'll beat the f** out of a grown-a*s b**ch."

"[My daughter] don't know better," he added. "She just adjusting to her emotions and being irrational."

Check out Blueface's daughter throwing a tantrum at the mall and his reaction to the backlash for not disciplining her below.

Watch Blueface Reveal Why He Didn't Spank His Daughter for Acting Out at the Mall

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids