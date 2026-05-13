Chrisean Rock Clears the Air on Her Reconciliation with Blueface After Livestream Reunion

Chrisean Rock clears the air on her reconciliation with Blueface after their livestream reunion.

On Tuesday (May 12), Chrisean Rock hopped on her Instagram Story to address her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Blueface during his Kick livestream concert in Seattle on Sunday night (May 10). After the show, the pair had a cordial interaction on his tour bus.

In her IG post, which can be viewed below, Chrisean addressed those criticizing her for reconciling with her ex-boyfriend following years of abuse. The reality-TV star-turned-boxer made it clear that forgiveness is not equivalent to moving backward.

"Dear World, People confuse forgiveness with weakness or going backwards. That's not what this is," she wrote. "I forgave because value peace more than carrying anger."

"No, we are not together l just choose respect over resentment," she continued. "I've learned that not every battle is meant to destroy you. Some are meant to grow you. I prayed, faced things head on, and left it in Yahweh's hands."

"No hate in my heart. No distractions. Just growth, healing, and staying locked in," she added. "Moving forward not because we want to but because we need to for our [little guy]."

The "little guy" she is referring to is Chrisean and Blue's two-year-old son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr. Although Chrisean says the Los Angeles rapper is the father of her son, Blueface tripled down on saying the child is not his on the latest episode of the Jason Lee Show.

In another post, Chrisean insisted that she's a new version of herself and wasn't trying to rekindle her abusive relationship with the "Thotiana" rapper.

"Y'all keep saying Chrisean Rock was with Blueface[.] [No, No, No] Chrisean was with Johnathan[.] The old Chrisean Died. Don't let that go over

your head," she wrote.

Nevertheless, Chrisean had a peaceful reunion with Blueface on his Kick.com livestream.

See Chrisean Rock's Message on Her Reconciliation With Blueface

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