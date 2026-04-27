Blueface Finds Out He Got Another Woman Pregnant in Heated Voicemail

Blueface finds out he has another kid on the way in a heated voicemail.

On April 24, the Los Angeles rapper was on livestream when he shared a phone message from a woman informing him that she is pregnant with his child. The woman is clearly upset and threatens to pull up on Blueface.

"Now you don't know who the f**k you nutted in, b**ch?" the woman snaps. "You nutted in me twice. On Easter and the 13th. So what the f**k are you talking about. So, suprise, b**ch, you got me pregnant. And guess what, b**ch. I'm not getting no f**king abortion."

Blueface played the message in front of his current pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, who was not happy to hear the news.

"I think about about to sock you in your sh*t," she threatened.

Blueface later admitted he has a habit of having unprotected sex.

"It feel so good, though. I can't stop," he said. "I think I need to go see the therapist about that sh*t."

Blueface currently has three children and has impregnated two more women since coming home from prison last November. Last week, he face backlash for not disciplining he daughter after she threw a tantrum at a shoe store.

See Blueface be notified that he impregnated another woman via voicemail in the post below.

Watch Blueface Learn That He Got Another Woman Pregnant in a Heated Voicemail