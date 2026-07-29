Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock Posted the Photo Claiming Their Son on His Instagram Account

And just that fast, Blueface has already denied that he finally claimed paternity of his son with Chrisean Rock, instead insinuating that Chrisean shared the post from his page.

On Tuesday (July 28), just hours after sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of Chrisean holding her two-year-old son Chrisean Jr. with the caption, "My son," Blue had a different tune in a post to X.

"Yall know damn well I ain’t post none of dat sh*t lol but as you can see what’s making Chrisean hurt by the post she took down," he wrote.

Blue was seemingly referring to a family portrait of himself, his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh and her son from a previous releationship that had disappeared from his Instagram page at the same time the "my son" post went up on his Story. He and Chrisean had been together the night the post was shared, livestreaming while having a date on the beach.

This was their second time getting together in recent weeks, with their reunion the week prior allegedly ending in a night cap, despite Blue being in a relationship with Nevaeh. Streaming from Kick the next day, Blue confessed his infidelity to Nevaeh, who casually confirmed she already knew before saying in so many words that it's fine and she isn't going anywhere.

Check out Blueface's latest post in full below.

See Blueface Deny Posting About His Son With Chrisean Rock

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