Blueface Tells Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh He Cheated on Her With Chrisean Rock

Blueface has revealed to his pregnant girlfriend Neveah that he cheated on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock.

During a livestream on his Kick channel on Tuesday (July 21), Blue sat Neveah down to share the news.

"I cheated," he told her bluntly.

"I know," she replied. After Blue said he was sorry, she added, "What are you sorry for? No reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it."

The pair then briefly went back and forth on intentions, before Blue cut the conversation off and said, "Take my apology and take it with honor. I don’t wanna hear all that other sh*t."

Neveah agreed after that and confirmed she isn't going anywhere, to which Blue declared, "That’s my baby."

The day before, Blue met up with his ex Chrisean at a boat party in Los Angeles and despite Rock telling him their longstanding beef won't be over until he publicly acknowledges paternity of their son, apparently things went differently later that night.

The following day, he shared a text exchange with his ex to his Instagram Story showing that she was trying to come over his place after the party. He appeared to briefly push back in the texts, but on a livestream afterward, he alleged he slept with her.

"B*tch telling me all types of goofy sh*t," he said of Chrisean. "[She was like], 'Oh tell [Neveah] to leave.' and, 'We a power couple,' and, 'Let’s do it right.' No, we’re not doing that. You had your time. Your time is up. It’s Neveah’s turn. Sorry you can’t find love."

Check out the convo between Blue and Neveah as well as his stream about Chrisean below.

Watch Blueface Tell Neveah He Cheated on Her With Chrisean Rock

Watch Blueface Talk About Cheating With Chrisean Rock

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