Inside Skilla Baby’s The Price of Fame, an Album for the Working Man

Truth: Skilla Baby



Detroit’s finest Skilla Baby deep-dives into his new album, The Price of Fame, out Aug. 21.



As Told To: Peter A. Berry



Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2026 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

The Price of Fame is an album for the average man. The working man. The struggling man. People that could go through hell and back to provide and protect their family and be successful. For a long time, as a persona, we have to portray this person that’s bigger than life. And I think when I really took a deep dive into people that create, it was more about relatability than not being relatable. And I was about not being relatable.

When we create, it’s like, how are we above these people? That’s not who I want to be as a creative. I want to be relatable. I want people to understand my journey. I want to understand other people’s journey. And when people listen to my music, I want them to be like, “Yeah, I’ve been through some of the same things.” So, I want people to connect with what I’m talking about more so than listening to it because they want to go to the club.

There’s so many songs on the album that embody where I’m at in life right now. “Product of My Environment” is a song that I love. “He Never Left” and “No Tears” embody it. They all have different pieces of where I’m at in life right now because it’s just the album is just really my true feelings and emotions. I really poured that into it.

I feel like it’s important for me to teach people how not to go through what I went through and how to come out of things like depression. And I didn’t know I was depressed or having mental health struggles until I really came out of it. The only thing that got me out of depression was doing normal stuff that I love, little simple things that make me happy. We forget that we chasing happiness at the end of the day. We take that for granted.

“Get You Some Money” [is a] Jesse Powell [sample] and it just reminded me of my childhood and times where life wasn’t about social status or things of that nature. I come from Detroit, which is a hustle city. So that’s what I knew growing up. When I was making “Get You Some Money,” the tempo just led me to talk about it, and I wanted to inspire people to not be so one-dimensional when it comes to hustling, because that’s not what we know. We grew up selling candy, doing all types of things, washing cars, paving, [cutting] grass. I had a job at 14. I don’t want people to be embarrassed of taking care of their family. So, when I was making a song, I wanted it to be tasteful. I wanted the kids to understand it, but I wanted it to have a message too.

I really took a deep dive and tried to make what I feel like is a classic album from what



I know growing up and what I like out of hip-hop. I got a song called “Dear Mama,” which is like Tupac Shakur’s “Dear Mama”-esque. I got a song called “Paranoid” where I’m talking about being paranoid. I call myself God’s guinea pig. I be feeling like God be using me, and for some in this point in time, I feel like he’s using me more than ever.I think this is the rebrand. This is me shedding skin. This is the part where I transition from one type of artist to another, switch tiers. I feel like I’m switching tiers this time around. My first album on a label. I’m really switching tiers, changing gears, getting out of one car to another.

The 2026 XXL Freshman issue is available to purchase here now as well as merch. In addition to interviews with the 2026 XXL Freshman Class and DJ Drama, there are also conversations with T.I., Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby, Lil Tjay, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel, singer-songwriter Odeal and more, plus a look back at what the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been doing and explore the cultural impact of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and where its members are today.