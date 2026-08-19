Diamond* Reflects on the Songs That Shaped His Career

Define Me: Diamond*

Interview: Peter A. Berry

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2026 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

In an Atlanta rap scene that has suffered serious losses in recent years, Diamond* has emerged as one of the city’s most exciting new artists. Since surfacing with projects like Diamants Sur Sa Chatte, NØ IdØls and Bling Boi EP, the 27-year-old has blended swaggering flex raps with video game-inspired soundscapes, earning a joint deal with YSL and Atlantic Records. He further cemented his rise with the Tezzus collaborative project UY SCUTI BØYZ this past April. Now, Diamond* is looking to take things further. The budding artist breaks down the most important songs of his career.

“Bada Bing, Bada BØØm” featuring Tezzus

“When I was making my first tape, I was telling my friends about it and I was asking them if I should put it on there. They was like, ‘Yeah, it would be perfect.’ Once I shot the video, I was thinking, ‘Damn, what do I do now?’ One of my producers had called me and was like, ‘Bro, Young Thug just posted a video of your music.’ Everybody started sending it to me. I was like, ‘Alright, damn, this is the perfect time to drop the video.’ I dropped the video right then, and that’s when everything just started going crazy.”

“Do or Die”

“That’s one of my favorite songs. The beat is just amazing. The time of my life when I made the song was, it wasn’t a hard time but it just was in the time of me grinding. [I was] proving to my parents I’m where I’m supposed to be in life.”

“NSD” with Sk8star and Tezzus

“I was sick when I made that song. I wasn’t doing any smoking or extra things I like to do for fun. I was to myself, being very sober, very normal. I made the song on the spot. I realized I don’t need alcohol or drugs to make a great song. I’m a natural with music.”

“Chanel & Camel Crush”

“That beat is perfect for me. It catches your attention. It gets the crowd jumping. I’m describing a lot about myself. I’m talking about what I like a lot. What I like to put on. What I like to wear. What I like to smell. What type of women I like. Where I like to eat. Everything about me is really in that song.”

“Uy Scuti” with Tezzus featuring Young Thug

“My favorite collaboration. My closest friend [Tezzus] and one of my favorite rappers [Young Thug]. I grinded so long to this point with me and my best friend. It’s not just about me or [Tezzus]. It’s about our whole family. All of our friends. It’s real family-oriented.”

Listen to Diamond*'s Bling Slime VØ l. 1: Hosted by DJ HØliday

Diamond*'s interview in the 2026 XXL Freshman issue is available to purchase here. In addition to interviews with the 2026 XXL Freshman Class and DJ Drama, there are also conversations with T.I., Swae Lee, Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby, Lil Tjay, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel and more, plus a look back at what the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been doing and explore the cultural impact of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and where its members are today.